UK prosecutors set to charge two Russians with conspiracy to murder Skripals

LONDON, September 5. /TASS/. The United Kingdom’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is ready to charge two Russian nationals with conspiracy to murder former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, CPS Director of Legal Services Sue Hemming said in a statement.

The charges will also include attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal and police officer Nick Bailey, the use and possession of a chemical weapon and causing grievous bodily harm to Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey.

"Prosecutors from CPS Counter Terrorism Division have considered the evidence and have concluded there is sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction and it is clearly in the public interest to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who are Russian nationals," the statement reads.

"A realistic prospect of conviction means the CPS is satisfied on an objective assessment that the evidence can be used in court and that an objective, impartial and reasonable jury hearing the case, properly directed and acting in accordance with the law, is more likely than not to convict these two individuals of the charges," Hemming added.

No extradition request

The Crown Prosecution Service will not request Moscow extradite the two suspects, Hemming pointed out.

"We will not be applying to Russia for the extradition of these men as the Russian constitution does not permit extradition of its own nationals. Russia has made this clear following requests for extradition in other cases. Should this position change then an extradition request would be made," the statement says. "We have, however, obtained a European Arrest Warrant which means that if either man travels to a country where an EAW is valid, they will be arrested and face extradition on these charges for which there is no statute of limitations," Hemming added.

Skripal saga

According to London, former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, 66, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia, 33, suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident. Moscow rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that neither the Soviet Union nor Russia ever had any program aimed at developing such a substance.

Chief Executive of the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down Gary Aitkenhead said later that British experts had been unable to identify the origin of the nerve agent used in the attack on the Skripals.