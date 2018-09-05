Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin: Russia hopes to hear something comprehensible on Skripals case from Scotland Yard

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 05, 12:44 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman has commented on the upcoming presentation of a report on the issue by British experts

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow expects Scotland Yard’s report on the investigation into the so-called Skripals case to contain some comprehensible findings, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Yes, we do have some expectations," the Kremlin spokesman said referring to the upcoming presentation of a report on the issue by British experts. "We hope to hear at least something comprehensible on this matter."

Peskov stressed that the Kremlin’s stance on the issue had remained unchanged. "We just cannot have any new information, because, as you know, the British side rejected our participation and cooperation with us while investigating this incident," he said.

Salisbury incident

According to London, former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident. Moscow rejected all accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed in neither the Soviet Union nor Russia.

Chief Executive of the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down Gary Aitkenhead later said that British experts had been unable to identify the origin of the nerve agent used in the attack on the Skripals.

