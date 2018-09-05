Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian MP sues extremist parliament speaker for spouting Nazi propaganda

World
September 05, 13:09 UTC+3 KIEV

The lawmaker was outraged by Parubiy’s remarks who said on TV "it was necessary to delve into and introduce direct democracy to Ukraine, with Adolf Hitler being its torchbearer"

Share
1 pages in this article
Andrei Parubiy

Andrei Parubiy

© EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

KIEV, September 5. /TASS/. Member of Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, leader of the For Life political party, Vadim Rabinovich, is filing a lawsuit against parliament speaker Andrei Parubiy for "Nazi propaganda."

The lawmaker was outraged by Parubiy’s remarks who said in a talk show aired by a Ukrainian TV channel "it is necessary to delve into and introduce direct democracy to Ukraine, with Adolf Hitler being its torchbearer."

Read also

Ukrainian socialists’ leader asks Trump to save her country from neo-Nazis

"We’re not going to follow the Nazis’ path. I call on Europe, and Germany in particular, to evaluate the Ukrainian speaker’s actions, and I believe that he must step down," Rabinovich stressed. "Today, I am filing a lawsuit against Parubiy for Nazi propaganda, which is banned in our country."

In his appearance on the Freedom of Speech evening program broadcast by the ICTV channel, Parubiy described Adolf Hitler as a true proponent of democracy claiming that the Nazi dictator "practiced direct democracy in the 1930s." "We need to remember that," the speaker asserted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov blasts US ‘manipulation’ of the dollar, NATO advance towards Russia’s borders
2
Kremlin concerned over situation in Idlib
3
Kremlin: Russia hopes to hear something comprehensible on Skripals case from Scotland Yard
4
Syrian sappers ready to demine demilitarized zone between Syria and Israel
5
Press review: Russia warns Google against election meddling and Idlib raid to harm Erdogan
6
Ukrainian MP sues extremist parliament speaker for spouting Nazi propaganda
7
EU approves decision to extend individual sanctions against Russia — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT