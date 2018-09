UNITED NATIONS, September 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has decided to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council on Iran later this month during a high-level week at the UN General Assembly session, several well-informed diplomatic sources confirmed in conversations with TASS.

"Iran will be the keynote of the meeting," one of the sources told TASS. Trump is expected to take on the role of a meeting chairman, as the US holds a term of the Security Council’s rotating presidency this month.