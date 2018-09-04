Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Greece’s top court greenlights Russian citizen’s extradition to Russia, says attorney

World
September 04, 14:52 UTC+3

According to the defense attorney, Alexander Vinnik told the judges at the court hearing that he wanted to be extradited to Russia

Alexander Vinnik

Alexander Vinnik

© AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

ATHENS, September 4. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of Greece (Areios Pagos) approved the extradition of Russian national Alexander Vinnik to Russia at its Tuesday session, Vinnik’s Defense Attorney Ilias Spirliadis told TASS.

"The court’s ruling will be officially made public on September 14. However, as follows from what the judge said at the session, the decision on Vinnik’s extradition to Russia has been made," he said.

According to the defense attorney, Vinnik told the judges at the court hearing that he wanted to be extradited to Russia.

Read also

Greek court grants Moscow’s second request for extradition of Russian citizen Vinnik

Greek court rules to extradite Russian national Vinnik to France

Greek Supreme Court orders extradition of Russian citizen Vinnik to US

When asked by a TASS correspondent about prison conditions, Vinnik said he had no complaints about his well-being. "I have no complaints about my health, I have no problems," said the Russian national who was brought into the courtroom in handcuffs.

Vinnik also said that he repudiated the criminal charges leveled against him by the US and France. "I do not recognize these fake charges. Russia will sort everything out to determine whether or not I am guilty, while France and the US will not be able to do so, as there is no justice there," the Russian national said.

Alexander Vinnik was detained in Greece on July 25, 2017, at America’s request, where he is accused of laundering four to nine billion dollars through the now non-existent BTC-e cryptocurrency trading platform.

Russia has sought Vinnik’s extradition as well, while France sent a similar request in June. Right now, there are four court rulings - on extradition to the United States, France and two decisions on his extradition to Russia.

