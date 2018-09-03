Poroshenko plans to notify Russia about termination of friendship treaty by September 30

KIEV, September 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko said on Monday he plans to notify Russia about expiration of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and Russia by September 30.

"When I receive some proposals from the foreign ministry, I plan to hold a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council soon and before September 30 I plan to notify Russia about non-extension of the treaty [on friendship and cooperation with Russia]," he said at a meeting with the leaders of the parliamentary factions and groups.

"The treaty is not terminated because it is a difficult and long procedure. It is expiring due to non-extension," he said, adding that this matter is in sole competence of the president and does not require parliamentary voting.

On August 28, 2018, Poroshenko instructed the Foreign MMinistry to prepare a package of documents to begin the procedure of terminating the treaty he described as an "anachronism." Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said Ukraine would officially notify about its plans to terminate the 1997 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership with Russia before September 30.

On August 30, Klimkin said the Foreign Ministry had already prepared all necessary documents.

Ukraine and Russia inked the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership in May 1997. The Treaty came into force in April 1999 for a term of ten years with automatic extension for further ten-year periods if neither of the sides decides otherwise. The sides are to say whether they plan either to extend or terminate the Treaty before October 2018.