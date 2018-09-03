Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poroshenko plans to notify Russia about termination of friendship treaty by September 30

World
September 03, 21:55 UTC+3 KIEV

On August 28, 2018, Poroshenko instructed the Foreign MMinistry to prepare a package of documents to begin the procedure of terminating the treaty he described as an "anachronism"

Share
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko

© EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

KIEV, September 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko said on Monday he plans to notify Russia about expiration of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and Russia by September 30.

"When I receive some proposals from the foreign ministry, I plan to hold a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council soon and before September 30 I plan to notify Russia about non-extension of the treaty [on friendship and cooperation with Russia]," he said at a meeting with the leaders of the parliamentary factions and groups.

Read also

Poroshenko moves to invalidate Ukrainian-Russian friendship treaty

"The treaty is not terminated because it is a difficult and long procedure. It is expiring due to non-extension," he said, adding that this matter is in sole competence of the president and does not require parliamentary voting.

On August 28, 2018, Poroshenko instructed the Foreign MMinistry to prepare a package of documents to begin the procedure of terminating the treaty he described as an "anachronism." Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said Ukraine would officially notify about its plans to terminate the 1997 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership with Russia before September 30.

On August 30, Klimkin said the Foreign Ministry had already prepared all necessary documents.

Ukraine and Russia inked the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership in May 1997. The Treaty came into force in April 1999 for a term of ten years with automatic extension for further ten-year periods if neither of the sides decides otherwise. The sides are to say whether they plan either to extend or terminate the Treaty before October 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Advanced weapons were supplied to terrorists in Syria via bogus companies, says Lavrov
2
Poroshenko plans to notify Russia about termination of friendship treaty by September 30
3
Long-range, naval aircraft practice refueling over Mediterranean
4
Russia’s response to US sanctions does not necessarily have to be tit-for-tat — Lavrov
5
Donbass bids farewell to hero: Roughly 200,000 flock to slain leader's funeral procession
6
Kremlin lambasts US spy agencies' recent ‘crude attempts’ to recruit Russians
7
Putin’s aide calls late PM of Donetsk republic real hero
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT