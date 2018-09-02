Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Armenian PM says plans to visit Russia and meet with Putin

World
September 02, 21:31 UTC+3 YEREVAN

Nikol Pashinyan said he wants to discuss with the Russian leader the entire spectrum of the Armenian-Russian relations

Share
1 pages in this article
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

© Tatyana Zenkovich via AP

YEREVAN, September 2. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday he plans to visit Russia in the near future and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I know that many have been saying in the recent time that there are certain problems in the Armenian-Russian relations. I can reassure that these relations are characterized by working atmosphere. In the near future I plan to visit Russia and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the third time already," he said during an online address via Facebook.

He said he wants to discuss with the Russian leader the entire spectrum of the Armenian-Russian relations. "I cannot say that all the problems will be resolved but we will do our best for that," he added.

After taking his office on May 8, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have visited Russia three times and met with President Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s army planning offensive under command of foreign instructors, says DPR
2
Putin, Medvedev bid final farewell to venerated Russian crooner Kobzon
3
Russian Mi-8 helicopter disappears off radars
4
Murmansk-based ship with 19 Russians aboard arrested in Denmark
5
Kremlin spokesman describes Putin as empathic person
6
Head of self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic killed in explosion
7
Turkey will not ask for permission to buy S-400 missile systems - Erdogan
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT