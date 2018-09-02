Armenian PM says plans to visit Russia and meet with Putin

YEREVAN, September 2. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday he plans to visit Russia in the near future and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I know that many have been saying in the recent time that there are certain problems in the Armenian-Russian relations. I can reassure that these relations are characterized by working atmosphere. In the near future I plan to visit Russia and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the third time already," he said during an online address via Facebook.

He said he wants to discuss with the Russian leader the entire spectrum of the Armenian-Russian relations. "I cannot say that all the problems will be resolved but we will do our best for that," he added.

After taking his office on May 8, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have visited Russia three times and met with President Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.