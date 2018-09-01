Azerbaijan purchases military products worth $5 bln from Russia

BOCHAROV RUCHEI, September 1. /TASS/. Azerbaijan has purchased Russian-made military-technical products worth more than $5 bln, President Ilham Aliyev said on Saturday following talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"We discussed further cooperation in the military-technical sphere. It has great traditions. The cost of the military-technical products purchased by Azerbaijan from Russia exceeds $5 bln, and this tends to grow," he said.

Aliyev explained that "Azerbaijan continues to modernize its Armed Forces, and Russia is the world’s most important manufacturer and supplier of military products to international markets.".