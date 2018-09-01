Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Azerbaijan purchases military products worth $5 bln from Russia

World
September 01, 14:30 UTC+3 BOCHAROV RUCHEI

Ilham Aliyev explained that "Azerbaijan continues to modernize its Armed Forces, and Russia is the world’s most important manufacturer and supplier of military products to international markets"

Share
1 pages in this article
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Alexey Druzhinin/TASS

BOCHAROV RUCHEI, September 1. /TASS/. Azerbaijan has purchased Russian-made military-technical products worth more than $5 bln, President Ilham Aliyev said on Saturday following talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"We discussed further cooperation in the military-technical sphere. It has great traditions. The cost of the military-technical products purchased by Azerbaijan from Russia exceeds $5 bln, and this tends to grow," he said.

Aliyev explained that "Azerbaijan continues to modernize its Armed Forces, and Russia is the world’s most important manufacturer and supplier of military products to international markets.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Defense Ministry: US trained militants who were to commit terror attacks in Syria
2
Lavrov slams US authorities for conniving with Russophobes
3
It is premature to talk about Putin-Trump meeting in Paris - Kremlin
4
Russia ready to boost military contacts with US — Lavrov
5
Putin plans to attend East Asia Summit - Kremlin
6
Moscow expands public transportation opening seven new subway stations
7
Haunted by scandal, Croatia manages to head into FIFA World Cup final
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT