Donbass will not forgive Zakharchenko’s murder — acting head of LPR

World
September 01, 7:30 UTC+3 LUGANSK

"The banner of struggle, lifted by Alexander Zakharchenko, will never fall," Lugansk People's Republic acting head Leonid Pasechnik said

Lugansk People's Republic acting head Leonid Pasechnik

Lugansk People's Republic acting head Leonid Pasechnik

© Valentin Sprinchak/TASS

LUGANSK, September 1. /TASS/. The eastern Ukraine’s region of Donbass will not forgive the murder of Alexander Zakharchenko, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, the acting head of another eastern Ukrainian republic LPR said.

"This act of terror is a yet another reminder that the terrorists will stop at nothing in their cruel, fierce fight against freedom and independence," Lugansk People's Republic acting head Leonid Pasechnik said, adding that "the banner of struggle, lifted by Alexander Zakharchenko, will never fall."

Zakharchenko, who had been Prime Minister of the DPR since 2014, died in an explosion in downtown Donetsk on Friday. He was 42 years old. The blast left two people dead and nine injured, including DPR minister of taxes and duties, Alexander Timofeyev, and the head of a local youth organization, Natalya Volkova. DPR Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Trapeznikov was appointed acting head of the republic.

DPR law enforcement agencies have already detained several suspects in the blast, who confirmed the Kiev government’s involvement, the DPR interim head said. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) earlier denied any role in the blast.

Ukraine crisis
ADVERTISEMENT