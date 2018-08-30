Greece extradites Russian national who fought in Syria to Russia — FSB

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Greece’s authorities have extradited to Russia a Russian national, born in the Tatarstan Region, who fought with terrorists in Syria, the Center for Public Relations (CPR) of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service in association with the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, the Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) at the Russian Interior Ministry and the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service organized the extradition from Greece of a Russian citizen, born in 1988 in the Tatarstan Region, who is on the international wanted list," the CPR reported.

According to Russian intelligence services, being a supporter of religious extremist ideology, he went to Syria in January 2014, where he took active participation in combat activities with terror organizations against the government forces and then left the armed conflict zone, was hiding in the Middle East and North Africa and tried to obtain legal status on the territory of the EU. In January 2018 he was detained in Athens based on materials provided by the Russian side and placed under pre-extradition arrest.

"The evidence of the wanted person’s criminal activity obtained through the coordinated actions of Russian law enforcement authorities made it possible for Greece’s authorities to satisfy the extradition request," the CPR noted.

On August 29, he was extradited to Russia, where further investigation and intelligence operations to register his involvement in the committed crimes will be carried out.