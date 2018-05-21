Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Syria announces Damascus, suburbs free of terrorists

World
May 21, 18:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Damascus and all of its suburbs have been liberated from the Islamic State, according to the country’s military command

Damascus, Syria

Damascus, Syria

© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Damascus and all of its suburbs have been liberated from members of the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) and come into full control of the Syrian government forces, the country’s military command said in a statement cited by the Syrian Arab News Agency.

Syrian troops conduct mop-up operations in last liberated communities — Russian top brass

"Our troops and allied forces have cleared the Hajar al-Aswad neighborhood and the Yarmouk camp from militants in a series of planned and consistent military operations," the statement reads. "The Syrian army’s recent operations resulted in the full liberation of Western and Eastern Ghouta. Damascus and all of its suburbs are now totally safe," the command added.

According to the statement, military operations against militants active in the country will continue until terrorism is fully eradicated, "no matter the price."

Earlier on Monday, Syrian troops resumed their military operation in the Hajar al-Aswad neighborhood in southern Damascus. Military activities resumed at noon right after the conclusion of a temporary ceasefire declared on Sunday night to ensure the safe exit of women, children and elderly people. The Syrian army later announced taking full control of Hajar al-Aswad and the Yarmouk refugee camp and launching a mop-up operation against the remaining militant groups.

The Hajar al-Aswad neighborhood and the Yarmouk camp remained the last IS stronghold on the southern outskirts of Damascus. Syrian government forces launched an offensive on these areas on April 20, seeking to put an end to the presence of terrorist groups in southern Damascus and unblock the strategic Damascus-Amman highway.

