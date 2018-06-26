Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump's national security adviser to discuss Russian-US relations in Moscow

World
June 26, 13:15 UTC+3

John Bolton will arrive in Moscow on June 27

Share
1 pages in this article
US National Security Adviser John Bolton

US National Security Adviser John Bolton

© EPA-EFE/PETE MAROVICH

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Disarmament, Russian-US ties and also regional and international stability issues will top the agenda of the visit of US National Security Adviser John Bolton to Moscow on Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Obviously, these will be the issues of international stability and security, the disarmament issues and well-known regional problems and certainly, bilateral relations," Peskov said commenting on what issues Russia plans to discuss with Bolton in the framework of the preparation for a possible Russian-US summit.

Read also
John Bolton

US national security advisor heading to Russia to discuss potential Trump-Putin meeting

When asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet with Bolton, Peskov said: "If such a meeting takes place, we will inform you about it."

Peskov refused to comment on media reports on the venue of the summit between Putin and US President Donald Trump.

On June 27, Bolton will arrive in Moscow to hold consultations on a possible meeting between the Russian and US leaders.

In early June, the Kremlin spokesman said during their last phone conversation Putin and Trump discussed that Vienna could host their bilateral meeting.

In mid-June, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told Austria’s OE-24.TV that Austria had offered hosting the Russian-US summit.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Belarus, Serbia switch to active phase of Slavic Brotherhood international drills
2
Trump's national security adviser to discuss Russian-US relations in Moscow
3
Press review: Erdogan win to test Moscow’s Mid-East policy and Ukraine gas talks looming
4
Feline fortune-teller: Hermitage cat named among best oracles of FIFA World Cup
5
Shipbuilders to deliver 2 noiseless submarines to Russia’s Pacific Fleet in 2020
6
Russia’s top brass blasts NATO’s tank biathlon as competition with ‘anti-Russian context’
7
Russia ready to counter UK’s OPCW initiative, chief delegate says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT