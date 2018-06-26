Trump's national security adviser to discuss Russian-US relations in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Disarmament, Russian-US ties and also regional and international stability issues will top the agenda of the visit of US National Security Adviser John Bolton to Moscow on Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Obviously, these will be the issues of international stability and security, the disarmament issues and well-known regional problems and certainly, bilateral relations," Peskov said commenting on what issues Russia plans to discuss with Bolton in the framework of the preparation for a possible Russian-US summit.

When asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet with Bolton, Peskov said: "If such a meeting takes place, we will inform you about it."

Peskov refused to comment on media reports on the venue of the summit between Putin and US President Donald Trump.

On June 27, Bolton will arrive in Moscow to hold consultations on a possible meeting between the Russian and US leaders.

In early June, the Kremlin spokesman said during their last phone conversation Putin and Trump discussed that Vienna could host their bilateral meeting.

In mid-June, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told Austria’s OE-24.TV that Austria had offered hosting the Russian-US summit.