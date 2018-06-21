US national security advisor heading to Russia to discuss potential Trump-Putin meeting

WASHINGTON, June 21. /TASS/. US National Security Advisor John Bolton will visit London and Rome on June 25-27 to discuss national security issues with British and Italian officials and then travel to Moscow for consultations on a potential meeting between US and Russian Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, National Security Council Spokesman Garrett Marquis wrote in his Twitter account on Thursday.

Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation on March 20. According to the Kremlin press service, after the phone call the top Russian and US diplomats were directed to explore the issue. On June 4, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said no specific preparations for the summit were underway.

On June 10, the Russian president confirmed he was ready to meet with Trump as soon as Washington was ready for the summit.