Russia's top brass comments on recent situation in Syria's southern de-escalation zone

World
June 25, 10:08 UTC+3

Some 12 settlements in the southern de-escalation zone switched to the legitimate Syrian government's side

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Terrorists attacked settlements in the southern de-escalation zone in Syria, which sided with the government troops, but their offensive was repelled, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, in the southern de-escalation zone the militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra (terror group, outlawed in Russia) attacked the settlements, which had voluntarily switched to the legitimate government’s side. The government forces jointly with the formation of the Free Syrian Army repelled the terrorists’ offensive with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces," the statement said.

During the attack up to 70 terrorists were killed. The terrorists also lost three pieces of armored vehicles and 14 pickups with DShK (heavy machine guns). "There are no casualties among the servicemen of the Syrian Arab Army," the Center said.

The terrorists attacked settlements in the southern de-escalation zone in Syria, which had voluntarily sided with the government troops.

Some 12 settlements in the southern de-escalation zone have switched to the side of the legitimate Syrian government, according to the Center. They are Al Toubba, Khabab, Khirbat Al Msap, Jerfi, Asem, Sheikh Gharbiya, Sheikh Sharki, Al Shumariya, Hirbat az Zababir, Deir-Dama, Al Shiyakh and Jadal.

On Monday, the Russian military will ensure security of three UN humanitarian convoys entering the southern de-escalation zone in Syria.

