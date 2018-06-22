Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Syria's president calls current negotiations with US 'a waste of time'

World
June 22, 19:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Syrian leader, US presidents become "hostages to lobbyists, media and big corporations"

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Presidential press-service/TASS

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Negotiations between the US and Syria at the present moment will be a waste of time, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated in an interview with the NTV channel. The Syrian leader’s administration posted a fragment of the interview on Friday on its official Telegram channel.

Assad lambasts Washington, says US only mission in Syria is supporting terrorists

"The negotiations with the US will not lead to anything right now, it’s a waste of time. We don’t want to talk with the Americans not because they’re American. We are ready to talk with anyone, if we can achieve results together. We think that the US policy will not change in the future," al-Assad said in response to the question about whether a meeting between him and US President Donald Trump is possible.

According to the Syrian leader, US presidents become "hostages to lobbyists, media and big corporations."

"They [the presidents - TASS] can tell you what you want to hear, but do the opposite. And the situation is becoming worse and worse," he added.

Syrian conflict
