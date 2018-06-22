Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Risk of nuclear weapons use still as high as during Cold War, Russian expert says

World
June 22, 9:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On June 22, 1973 Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and US President Richard Nixon signed the Prevention of Nuclear War Agreement

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The risk of nuclear weapons use is still as high as it was in the years of confrontation between the Soviet Union and the United States, Andrei Bystritsky, the Chairman of the Board of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s Development and Support Foundation, told TASS in connection with the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Prevention of Nuclear War Agreement.

Read also

Trump says no more nuclear threat from North Korea

Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and US President Richard Nixon signed the document in Washington on June 22, 1973. The agreement particularly says that the parties "agree that an objective of their policies is to remove the danger of nuclear war and of the use of nuclear weapons."

According to Bystritsky, the nuclear threat has not increased since then but it hasn’t subsided either. "I think that the overall risk level remains high - the risk that some optional methods of using nuclear weapons may be employed accidentally." "At the same time, [given the emergence of new nuclear powers] some proportions of the nuclear threat have changed," he added.

The expert pointed out that it was the reason why the agreement had continuing relevance. "As long as there are nuclear weapons, all agreements that concern nuclear arms will remain relevant, for we should not underestimate this great threat," Bystritsky said. Meanwhile, in his words, the threat of global nuclear conflict did have some positive aspects as nuclear weapons are a most important tool to maintain global peace. "By creating a greater threat, it [the risk of nuclear weapons use] removed smaller threats which, however, posed no less danger," the expert explained.

When speaking about the prospects for the development of international agreements on reducing the risk of a nuclear conflict, Bystritsky noted that the idea of abandoning all global weapons sounds tempting but there was a need to be cautious about its implementation. "It would definitely be better if there was no chance at all that the humankind will be wiped out in an instant. However, this threat makes it possible to deter many other risks, so it is a matter of details," he said.

"The idea of disarmament is not losing its appeal but in the modern world we must treat it cautiously," the expert concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s ‘Terminator’ advanced combat vehicles to get smart shells
2
Russian lawmaker comments on Kiev's new sanctions
3
US Congress delegation to visit Russia soon, ambassador says
4
Bloomberg: Trump says he is considering meeting with Putin
5
Russian aerospace firm to test new rocket engine operating on iodine
6
EU cash injections in Ukraine disappear in tycoons’ pockets, Czech president says
7
Russia's experience gained in Syria prompts creation of new amphibious ship
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT