Cooperation with Russia crucial for resolving Korean Peninsula issue — South Korean leader

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Cooperation with Russia is crucial for resolving the Korean Peninsula issue, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said, addressing a plenary session of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) on Thursday.

According to him, the Korean people dream of prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the entire northeastern Asia. "Cooperation with Russia is the cornerstone of efforts aimed at establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula," he said, adding that "this is what my personal efforts are aimed at."

"I hope that I would be able to make you understand South Korea’s intention to go along with Russia," Moon Jae-in said. "I am sure that our friendship will open doors to new opportunities in Eurasia," he added.

The South Korean president arrived on a state visit to Russia earlier on Thursday. His talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin are expected to take place on June 22.