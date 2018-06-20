Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

South Korea, Russia, North Korea may implement big trilateral projects — Moon Jae-in

Business & Economy
June 20, 10:38 UTC+3 SEOUL

The South Korean president mentioned plans to connect the three countries’ railway networks

Share
1 pages in this article
South Korean President Moon Jae-in

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

© Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP

SEOUL, June 20. /TASS/. Seoul, Moscow and Pyongyang may implement a number of big trilateral infrastructure and energy projects in case peace is established in the region, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman for TASS, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily and the Rossiya 24 TV channel ahead of his state visit to Moscow.

"Russia and South Korea have huge potential as far as economic, humanitarian and cultural exchanges go," Moon Jae-in said. "The potential has not been exhausted yet. We can involve North Korea in cooperation after permanent peace is established in the region," he added.

Read also

Results of US-North Korea summit exceed all expectations — South Korean leader

By way of example, the South Korean president mentioned plans to connect the three countries’ railway networks that would make it possible to deliver goods to Russia and Europe via North Korea. "Once the Trans-Korean Main Line is built, it may be connected to the Trans-Siberian Railway. In this case, it will be possible to deliver goods from South Korea to Europe, which would be economically beneficial not only to South and North Korea but to Russia as well," Moon Jae-in said.

He went on to say that building a gas pipeline from Russia to South Korea via North Korea was another possibility. According to Moon Jae-in, this gas pipeline could also be used for exporting Russian gas to Japan. "We can also build a gas pipeline via North Korea, so that not only South Korea will receive Russian gas but we will also be able to deliver it to Japan," the South Korean president noted.

He also mentioned the possibility of connecting the three countries’ electricity grids, which would create opportunities for further cooperation, particularly with Japan. "We can also establish a powerline that would allow us to receive electricity from Russia. It could also be delivered not only to South and North Korea but also to Japan.

Moon Jae-in was confident that "implementing these plans may contribute to the economic prosperity of all countries on the Eurasian continent.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senator comments on US exit from UN Human Rights Council
2
South Korea, Russia, North Korea may implement big trilateral projects — Moon Jae-in
3
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
4
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres begins visit to Russia
5
Russia to introduce tit-for-tat import duties on goods from US
6
Russia is a ‘great place to host World Cup,’ British daily writes
7
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT