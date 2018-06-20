US quits UN Human Rights Council — envoy

WASHINGTON, June 20. /TASS/. The United States announced on Tuesday it was officially quitting the UN Human Rights Council, the US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, told reporters.

"Therefore, as we said we would do a year ago, If we did not see any progress, the United States is officially withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council," she said.

"Even as we end our membership in the Human Rights Council, we will keep trying to strengthen the entire framework of the UN engagement in human rights issues. And we will continue to strongly advocate a reform of the UN Human Rights Council. Should it become reformed, we would be happy to rejoin it," the US diplomat added.

Commenting on the announcement, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric expressed regret about the US move.

"The Secretary-General would have much preferred for the United States to remain in the Human Rights Council. The UN's Human Rights architecture plays a very important role in the promotion and protection of human rights worldwide," the spokesman said in a brief statement.