Russia's top diplomat reveals what plagues UN Human Rights Council’s work

GENEVA, February 28. /TASS/. The major problem the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) is attempts to politicize its work, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the high-level segment of the council’s 37th session on Wednesday.

"The main problem of the HRC is ongoing attempts by some of its members to maintain dividing lines and politicize its work," the minister said. "All that hinders attempts to join forces to effectively search for answers to common challenges for all mankind and ensure genuine respect for individuals’ dignity and worth."

Lavrov also recalled that a debate on the human rights issue would be held in Geneva on Wednesday at Russia’s initiative.

"A high-level thematic discussion initiated by Russia will be held today," he said. "This platform provides ample opportunities for a frank exchange of views on human rights issues and ways of resolving them. We hope the discussion will help correct the imbalances in the work of the UN Human Rights Council."