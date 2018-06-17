Netanyahu says he told Putin that Israel will oppose Iran’s presence in Syria

TEL AVIV, June 17. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a weekly government session on Sunday that he had told Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Israel would be taking action against the military presence of Iran on the whole territory of Syria.

"At the end of the week, I spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. I reiterated our main principles towards Syria - first of all, Iran must leave the territory of Syria. Secondly, we will be taking measures and we are already taking action against efforts to establish the military presence of Iran and its satellites close to the border [with Israel] and deep in Syria".

"We will act against these efforts in any part of Syria," the prime minister’s office quoted him as saying.

On Friday, the Kremlin press service said Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu discussed over the phone the situation in Syria and joint steps to ensure security on the Syrian-Israeli border, the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

"The sides discussed the situation in Syria in the context of joint efforts on ensuring security in the area of the Syrian-Israeli border," the Kremlin press service said in a statement after the phone conversation.

The two leaders "expressed readiness to bolster coordination on Syria, including the issues of countering international terrorism.".