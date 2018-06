TOKYO, June 14. /TASS/. The government of Japan considers the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia’s Far East, as the main venue for the meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un this year, the Kyodo agency reported referring to sources in the Japanese government.

Earlier, Kyodo reported that Kim Jong-un announced during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12 that he may hold bilateral talks with Abe.