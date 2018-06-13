Russian Politics & Diplomacy
North Korean, US leaders accept invitations to exchange visits - KCNA

World
June 13, 2:37 UTC+3

Trump said at a news conference in Singapore on June 12 he planned to visit the North Korean capital in the future at a suitable time

TOKYO, June 13. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have accepted each other’s invitations to exchange visits following talks in Singapore, the KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"The esteemed supreme leader invited President Trump to visit Pyongyang at a convenient time, and President Trump likewise invited Kim Jong-un to visit the US. The North Korean and US leaders were certain that such invitations will be conducive to improving bilateral relations and accepted them with pleasure," the report said.

Trump said at a news conference in Singapore on June 12 he planned to visit the North Korean capital in the future at a suitable time. The US president also said he was ready to invite Kim Jong-un to the White House.

On Tuesday, the US President and North Korean leader left Singapore where they signed a document following the first ever bilateral summit pledging to establish relations in a new format. It states that enhanced mutual trust could help denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

