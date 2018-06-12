US troops in South Korea receive no orders to halt military exercise - Pentagon

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. The US forces stationed in South Korea have not received any guidance on cessation of military exercises on the Korean Peninsula, following statements made by US President Donald Trump in Singapore after his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Spokeswoman for US Forces in Korea Lt. Col. Jennifer Lovett told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have received no updated guidance on execution or cessation of training exercises - to include Ulchi Freedom Guardian. In coordination with our ROK partners, we will continue with our current military posture until we receive updated guidance from the Department of Defense (DoD) and/or lndo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM)," she said.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump pledged to stop conducting US "war games" with South Korea on the Korean Peninsula. Speaking at a news conference after the summit, he called the military drills "tremendously expensive." At the same time, he noted that the US forces’ deployment in South Korea had not been discussed with Kin Jong Un.

Currently, the United States has 28,500 personnel in South Korea.