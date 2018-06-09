Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Bolivian president to attend FIFA World Cup in Russia

World
June 09, 20:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Bolivian President Evo Morales will visit Russia next week on the occasion of the FIFA Club World Cup, a source in the country’s embassy in Moscow told TASS on Saturday.

"The president’s visit on the occasion of the FIFA Club World Cup will take place next week," the source said.

The FIFA World Cup, the first-ever hosted by Russia, will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.

