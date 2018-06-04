Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia expects foreign leaders to attend 2018 FIFA World Cup

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 04, 17:23 UTC+3 PRETORIA

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will run from June 14 to July 15 in 11 Russian cities

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Read also

Everything to be done for 2018 FIFA World Cup guests ‘to feel like home in Russia’ — Putin

PRETORIA, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian side expects foreign leaders to be widely present at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference after a meeting of the BRICS Council of Foreign Ministers on Monday.

"We invite all heads of states and governments and we expect them to be widely present there," Lavrov noted. "We want to wish success to all who are taking part in the championship."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will run from June 14 to July 15 in 11 Russian cities.

Companies
FIFA
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
