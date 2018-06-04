Russia expects foreign leaders to attend 2018 FIFA World Cup

PRETORIA, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian side expects foreign leaders to be widely present at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference after a meeting of the BRICS Council of Foreign Ministers on Monday.

"We invite all heads of states and governments and we expect them to be widely present there," Lavrov noted. "We want to wish success to all who are taking part in the championship."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will run from June 14 to July 15 in 11 Russian cities.