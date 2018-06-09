Russian Politics & Diplomacy
President urges Iran and Russia to step up dialogue after US pullout from nuclear deal

World
June 09, 11:34 UTC+3
QINGDAO, June 9. /TASS/. Iran and Russia must establish tighter dialogue regarding the United States’ unilateral pullout from the nuclear deal, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"As for the United States’ illegal walkout from these agreements, a far more serious and important dialogue between our countries is required," he said.

Rouhani said Russia had played a very important and constructive role in effecting nuclear agreements [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action].

Topics
Iran's nuclear program issue
