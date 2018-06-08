Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lebanese PM to attend FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Russia

World
June 08, 18:29 UTC+3

Saad Hariri is planned to hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia expects foreign leaders to attend 2018 FIFA World Cup

BEIRUT, June 8. /TASS/. Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri will make an official visit to Russia on June 12-14 and attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, Hariri’s Adviser for Russian Affairs George Shaaban told TASS on Friday.

According to him, the Lebanese prime minister is planned to hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

It would be Hariri’s tenth visit to Moscow, the adviser said, adding that the Lebanese prime minister continued the policy determined by his late father, Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, who had established trust-based relations with the Russian leadership.

Saad Hariri last visited Moscow in September 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
India’s Ambassador to Russia: New Delhi won’t back out of buying S-400s
2
Italian PM agrees Russia should return to G8
3
Putin and Xi Jinping make joint statement following talks
4
Putin becomes first foreign leader to get China’s Order of Friendship
5
Russia, China agree on raising share of national currencies in trade
6
Putin arrives in Beijing for state visit
7
Italy ready to discuss status of Crimea - Deputy PM Salvini
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT