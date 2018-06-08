Lebanese PM to attend FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Russia

BEIRUT, June 8. /TASS/. Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri will make an official visit to Russia on June 12-14 and attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, Hariri’s Adviser for Russian Affairs George Shaaban told TASS on Friday.

According to him, the Lebanese prime minister is planned to hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

It would be Hariri’s tenth visit to Moscow, the adviser said, adding that the Lebanese prime minister continued the policy determined by his late father, Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, who had established trust-based relations with the Russian leadership.

Saad Hariri last visited Moscow in September 2017.