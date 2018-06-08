Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin’s visit to China will show high level of bilateral ties with Russia — diplomat

World
June 08, 11:39 UTC+3 BEIJING

This is Vladimir Putin’s first visit to China since his re-election

BEIJING, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China will show the world a high level of Chinese-Russian relations and will be an important impetus for further strengthening partnership between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters at a press briefing on Friday.

"This is a comprehensive visit. Thanks to it, [the two countries] will outline all areas for the further development of Russian-Chinese relations," she said. "We believe that Putin’s current visit will fully demonstrate a special nature and high level of our bilateral comprehensive partnership. It will be marked by numerous positive results and will proceed in a warm friendly atmosphere and will be a new impetus to developing relations between the two countries."

Putin arrives in Beijing for state visit

She stressed that the Russian leader had arrived in China for the first time this year and that this is Putin’s first visit to China since his re-election. "I must say that this is a key major event in our bilateral relations in the first half of this year," Hua Chunying said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing for a state visit on Friday at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. During the visit, it is planned to discuss the entire range of issues related to comprehensive Russian-Chinese partnership and strategic cooperation, including the implementation of large-scale joint energy, transport and industrial cooperation projects.

The two sides are also expected to discuss global issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the state of affairs around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program. Particular attention will be paid to bilateral cooperation as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the BRICS group, the RIC format (Russia, India and China - TASS) and the G20.

