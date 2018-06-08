Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin arrives in Beijing for state visit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 08, 9:38 UTC+3 BEIJING

The Kremlin earlier reported that Putin would hold talks with the Chinese president to discuss Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

BEIJING, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing for a state visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying

China preparing for Vladimir Putin’s visit

The Kremlin earlier reported that Putin would hold talks with the Chinese president to discuss the entire range of issues of Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, including the implementation of large-scale joint energy, transport and industrial cooperation projects.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss global issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the state of affairs around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program. Particular attention will be paid to bilateral cooperation as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the BRICS group, the RIC format (Russia, India and China - TASS) and the G20.

Putin’s meeting with Li Keqiang, the Premier of the State Council of China, is planned as well.

