Former Yerevan mayor and Russian businessman may create new party in Armenia — reports

YEREVAN, June 7./TASS/. Russian businessman of Armenian origin Samvel Karapetyan and former Yerevan Mayor, former Transport Minister Gagik Beglaryan have decided to create a new political party in the run-up to the early parliamentary election, Yerevan’s newspaper Past wrote on Thursday, citing its sources.

"The head of the Tashir company, Samvel Karapetyan, does not want to stand on the sidelines of political process and is creating a new part y in the run-up to the early parliamentary election. Former Yerevan Mayor and former Transport Minister Gagik Beglaryan is in charge of organizational issues," the newspaper reported, highlighting that "Beglaryan decided to withdraw from the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

Samvel Karapetyan was born in the town of Tashir in northern Armenia. His brother Karen Karapetyan is a member of the RPA parliamentary faction.