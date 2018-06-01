Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media

YEREVAN, June 1. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, the country’s Jamanak newspaper wrote on Friday citing diplomatic sources.

"This initiative comes from several foreign ambassadors with accreditation in Armenia, who were joined by members of the prime minister’s team," the daily writes.

According to the newspaper, Pashinyan "has not only made Armenia’s society stable, but also may be the initiator of establishing peace and tolerance in the region."

Pashinyan, the leader of Armenia’s opposition, was elected the prime minister on May 8.

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded since 1901 and is now the most important and well-known international award in social and political and humanitarian activity. Among the Nobel Peace Prize recipients were US President Barack Obama (2009) and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (1990).