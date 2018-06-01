Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media

World
June 01, 9:18 UTC+3 YEREVAN

According to Armenia's Jamanak newspaper, Pashinyan "has not only made Armenia’s society stable, but also may be the initiator of establishing peace and tolerance in the region"

Share
1 pages in this article
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

YEREVAN, June 1. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, the country’s Jamanak newspaper wrote on Friday citing diplomatic sources.

Read also

Over 85% of Armenians say their Velvet Revolution was not imposed from abroad

"This initiative comes from several foreign ambassadors with accreditation in Armenia, who were joined by members of the prime minister’s team," the daily writes.

According to the newspaper, Pashinyan "has not only made Armenia’s society stable, but also may be the initiator of establishing peace and tolerance in the region."

Pashinyan, the leader of Armenia’s opposition, was elected the prime minister on May 8.

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded since 1901 and is now the most important and well-known international award in social and political and humanitarian activity. Among the Nobel Peace Prize recipients were US President Barack Obama (2009) and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (1990).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Abramovich revokes his UK visa bid after receiving Israeli citizenship — paper
2
Putin lauds Russian military’s top-notch combat readiness as guarantee for global balance
3
Kiev may be held accountable for MH17 incident — Dutch foreign minister
4
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
5
Russia to build 5th-generation nuclear sub with hypersonic missiles by 2027, source says
6
No solution to Korean Peninsula’s nuclear issue unless sanctions are lifted — Lavrov
7
Thousands of protestors demand government’s resignation in Tbilisi
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT