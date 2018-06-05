Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Austrian chancellor calls Russia superpower, stresses its role for peace

June 05, 21:24 UTC+3 VIENNA

Russia plays a big role in Syria and in the east of Ukraine, according to Sebastian Kurz

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian presidential press service/TASS

VIENNA, June 5./TASS/. Russia, as a superpower, has a great responsibility for maintenance of peace in trouble spots of the globe, Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"As a superpower, Russia not only plays a big role in trouble spots - in Syria, in the east of Ukraine and in other ones, but it also has a big responsibility," Kurz said. "And we hope and expect that Russia will make its contribution so that the people there could live the way they would like to, that is in peace," he added.

