Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

First group of visa-free Japanese guests heads to disputed Russian Iturup Island

World
June 01, 11:47 UTC+3 TOKYO

During their trip, they will visit a fish plant, hot springs, as well as the graves of their ancestors in the city of Kurilsk

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, June 1. /TASS/. On Friday, this year’s first group of 60 Japanese nationals travelled visa-free to Russia’s Iturup Island (part of the Southern Kuril Islands challenged by Japan), the Kyodo news agency reports.

During their trip, they will visit a fish plant, hot springs, as well as the graves of their ancestors in the city of Kurilsk. After that, they are scheduled for different cultural programs with local residents, including origami classes.

According to the head of the delegation, Shigemasa Noguchi, such events help strengthen friendly relations between the Japanese people and the residents of the southern Kuril Islands. This group will stay on Iturup until June 4 and then will return back to Nemuro port on Hokkaido Island.

Read also

Japanese PM says Kurils may become symbol of bilateral cooperation

In mid-May, another group of about 60 Japanese nationals visited Kunashir Island for the first time this year. All in all, nine delegations from Japan will visit the Southern Kuril Islands before the end of October.

These trips are being made on the Etopirika vessel, whose passengers include former residents of these territories, as well as their families, researchers, representatives from public organizations and journalists.

Visa-free exchanges seeking to improve mutual understanding of the two peoples were launched in 1992 based on an intergovernmental agreement. More than 8,000 residents of the Iturup, Kunashir and Shikotan islands have visited Japan since then, and over 18,000 Japanese nationals have traveled to the southern part of the Kuril Islands. Weather conditions limit these visits.

Russia and Japan have been in talks to sign a peace treaty since the mid-20th century. The main stumbling block to achieving this is the ownership issue over the Southern Kuril Islands. After the end of World War II, the Kuril Islands were incorporated into the Soviet Union. However, the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan Islands and the Habomai Islands is being challenged by Japan. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has stated many times that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands is beyond doubt. In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration on ending the state of war, but no peace treaty has been signed so far.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Dispute over Kuril Islands
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kiev may be held accountable for MH17 incident — Dutch foreign minister
2
India’s conventional submarine under upgrade in Russia to be floated out in coming days
3
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
4
Kremlin describes Russian journalist Babchenko’s faked murder as 'red herring'
5
Russia to build 5th-generation nuclear sub with hypersonic missiles by 2027, source says
6
No convincing proof of Russia's role in MH17 tragedy obtained so far — Malaysian minister
7
Putin lauds Russian military’s top-notch combat readiness as guarantee for global balance
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT