Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japanese PM says Kurils may become symbol of bilateral cooperation

World
May 25, 16:42 UTC+3

According to the Japanese prime minister, the Sea of Japan in such conditions will turn into a "logistics highway"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. The Southern Kuril Islands may become a symbol of Japanese-Russian cooperation once stability is established in the relations between the two nations, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday.

"What will the world be like when lasting stability is established between Japan and Russia? The islands, once a core of the dispute, will become a symbol of Japanese-Russian cooperation opening new possibilities as a logistics stronghold," he said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

According to the Japanese prime minister, the Sea of Japan in such conditions will turn into a "logistics highway."

Read also

Russia, Japan need peace treaty to fulfill their relationship’s potential — diplomat

Since mid-20th century, Russia and Japan have been negotiating a peace treaty after World War II. The main stumbling block to this is the issue of the ownership of the southern Kuril Islands. After the end of World War II, all Kuril Islands were incorporated into the Soviet Union. However, Japan challenged the ownership of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan islands and a number of uninhibited islands of the Lesser Kuril Ridge called the Habomai Islands in Japan.

In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration on ceasing the state of war. The two countries resumed diplomatic and other relations, however no peace treaty has been signed until now. The Soviet Union committed to paper in the declaration its readiness to hand over Shikotan and Habomai to Japan as a gesture of good will after the peace treaty is ultimately signed.

The Russian foreign ministry has repeatedly said stressed that Russia’s ownership of these islands is fixed in international legal documents and cannot be doubted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Dispute over Kuril Islands
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
France, Russia sign about 50 contracts on SPIEF sidelines — Macron
2
Russia floats out large amphibious assault ship
3
Putin vows to uphold Russia’s interests on economic front, yet not impair other states
4
Russia and France sign deal to re-motorize Be-200 amphibious plane
5
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
6
Rosneft CEO expects new oil price records on the market
7
Russia ready for dialogue with US — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT