No convincing proof of Russia's role in MH17 tragedy obtained so far — Malaysian minister

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. There is no conclusive proof of Russia’s responsibility for the crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine in July 2014, Channel News Asia said on Thursday quoting Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

"There is no conclusive evidence to point at Russia under the JIT [Joint Investigative Team] evidence," he said when a reporter asked him about the JIT findings. "But who's responsible - you can't just pinpoint at Russia."

"Of course we have to take into consideration diplomatic relations," he said, adding that any further actions would be based "on conclusive evidence".

A Boeing 777 of Malaysia Airlines performing flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur disintegrated into fragments over the eastern areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk region on July 17, 2014. The disaster killed all the 298 persons aboard who were citizens ten countries.

The Kiev government kept open an international flightpath over a zone of fighting where several aircraft had already been shot down with the aid of antiaircraft weapons.

A special international investigative commission was set up to investigate the tragedy. It includes representatives of Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and Ukraine.

On May 24, 2018, the experts published an interim report where they alleged an antiaircraft mount, which ostensibly launched a missile that turned out to be fatal for the jet.

The report also claim that the mount had arrived from the 53rd Antiaircraft Brigade deployed near the southwestern Russian city of Kursk.

Russia has strongly denied any charges brought on by JIT. The Defense Ministry said not a single antiaircraft complex had ever crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Nonetheless, on May 25 the Australian and Dutch governments put forward official charges against Russia in connection with the MH17 tragedy. They also said they would bring Moscow to responsibility under international law.

The Australians and the Dutch turned to Russia with a proposal to begin negotiations for tapping a suitable solution.

In addition to it, they warned the case might go on for consideration to an international court or organization.