Russian defense chief notes Syria's plight is improving

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The situation in Syria is looking up after the liberation of Damascus’ southern outskirts from the IS (the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) occupation forces, along with the reconciliation of Eastern Ghouta and Homs, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stated during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman.

"The development of the situation in Syria is demonstrating a positive trend. It has improved after the virtually bloodless reconciliation in Eastern Ghouta and Homs, as well as the liberation of Yarmouk, the southern district of Damascus, from IS," Shoigu stressed.

According to him, conditions for the return of refugees and establishing a return to a peaceful life are being created on some territories under the Syrian government’s control.

"[The Syrian officials] are reestablishing water and power supplies, delivering food and basic necessities, and providing medical help," Shoigu added.