Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian defense chief notes Syria's plight is improving

World
May 31, 19:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Conditions for the return of refugees and establishing a return to a peaceful life are being created on some territories under the Syrian government’s control.

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Nataliya Vasilyeva

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The situation in Syria is looking up after the liberation of Damascus’ southern outskirts from the IS (the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) occupation forces, along with the reconciliation of Eastern Ghouta and Homs, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stated during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman.

Read also

Syrian troops regain control over Yarmouk refugee camp — media

"The development of the situation in Syria is demonstrating a positive trend. It has improved after the virtually bloodless reconciliation in Eastern Ghouta and Homs, as well as the liberation of Yarmouk, the southern district of Damascus, from IS," Shoigu stressed.

According to him, conditions for the return of refugees and establishing a return to a peaceful life are being created on some territories under the Syrian government’s control.

"[The Syrian officials] are reestablishing water and power supplies, delivering food and basic necessities, and providing medical help," Shoigu added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin lauds Russian military’s top-notch combat readiness as guarantee for global balance
2
Pope Francis speaks against encroachments on integrity of Russian Church
3
Russian defense chief notes Syria's plight is improving
4
Ex-economy minister Ulyukaev sent to correctional facility
5
Israel satisfied with Russia’s stance on Iran’s military presence in Syria — ambassador
6
Russia’s new Far North off-roader passes the Chukotka test
7
Zidane parts with Real Madrid FC after 3rd UEFA Champions League triumph
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT