Russian Railways employee recruited by Ukrainian spy service surrenders to FSB

World
May 30, 20:30 UTC+3 SAMARA

The man was abducted by the SBU in August 2016

SAMARA, May 30. /TASS/. An employee of the Russian state railway corporation RZD who was recruited by Ukraine’s state security service SBU has filed a frank confession with the Russian security service FSB in the city of Samara, Middle Volga area, the press service of the SBU’s regional branch said on Wednesday.

"Yevgeny Petrash, a 31-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation who works for an affiliation of the RZD in the region, turned to the FSB division in Samara and reported the fact of his recruitment by the SBU," the press release said.

Espionage cell dismantled: FSB spy catchers bust ring passing secret military maps

The press service indicated that Petrash was abducted by the SBU in August 2016 while visiting the relatives who lived in a part of the Donetsk region controlled by the pro-Kiev forces.

After being subjected to torture, he agreed to work for the Ukrainian spy agencies. He received an assignment to do visual surveillance of railway facilities in the Samara region, including the specialized and military transportation.

However, the man did not fulfill any tasks for the SBU and did not leak any data to it after return to Russia.

Petrash gradually developed the apprehension that the Russian security services might track down the fact of his recruitment and he decided to report to the FSB.

In the course of an inquiry into his case, the FSB did not find any data on Petrash’s activities that might damage Russia’s security or suit the SBU interests.

