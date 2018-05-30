Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev may blame Russia for journalist’s death — Russia’s UN envoy

World
May 30, 6:48 UTC+3 UN

The Russian envoy said that many journalists were forced to flee Ukraine "due to persecution"

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

UN, May 30. /TASS/. Kiev may blame Russia for Tuesday’s murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko in Kiev, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council during its session on Ukraine.

"One may suggest that the Ukrainian government would accuse Russia, as was the case several times before," Nebenzya said.

He added that opposition-minded journalists are labeled "Kremlin agents" in the country. Some of them are murdered, and crimes against journalists are not duly investigated.

The Russian envoy said that many journalists were forced to flee Ukraine "due to persecution." "If not, they are arrested, like Ukrainian citizen Kirill Vyshinsky, the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine," he added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said, in his turn that "it was too early to speak of who may be behind the murder." However, he claimed that Ukraine had "solid grounds" to accuse Russia of "employing various destabilizing tactics in Ukraine", including "subversive actions and assassinations."

Commenting on those claims, Nebenzya replied that "we all know too well" how the Ukrainian investigation and the Ukrainian justice system work.

Arkady Babchenko, born in 1977, was shot near his apartment on Tuesday evening and died on the way to hospital. Kiev police chief Andrei Krishchenko said Babchenko’s professional activities were viewed as a most likely motive for the attack.

Babchenko was a Russian writer, journalist and military correspondent. He contributed to Russia’s Moskovsky Komsomolets daily, as well as TV Tsentr and Channel One TV. He also wrote articles for the Novaya Gazeta newspaper. He left Russia in 2017, and lived in Czech Republic and Israel. Since August 2017, Babchenko stayed in Kiev, where he hosted a show on a Crimean-Tatar TV channel, ATR.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov: Obama asked Putin not to deter ousted Ukrainian leader from 2014 opposition deal
2
Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation
3
Russian journalist shot dead in Kiev — Ukrainian police
4
Johnny Depp visits Moscow’s Mayakovsky Museum
5
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
6
Expert warns peace agreement can’t be reached on Korean Peninsula without Russia and China
7
Kiev may blame Russia for journalist’s death — Russia’s UN envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT