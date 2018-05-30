Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia rejects ‘baseless conclusions’ on flight MH17 crash in Ukraine — UN envoy

World
May 30, 1:39 UTC+3

"Considering the unsavory methods that certain nations employ at present, we can trust the findings only of investigations to which Russia is a full-fledged member," Vasily Nebenzya said

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia's UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya

Russia's UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya

© AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

UN, May 30. /TASS/. Russia cannot accept "baseless conclusions" of the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which blames Russia for the 2014 crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, said on Tuesday.

Read also

Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation

"We confirm our readiness to render all possible assistance to a truly transparent and independent investigation, but we cannot accept baseless conclusions of the JIT. Considering the unsavory methods that certain nations employ at present, we can trust the findings only of investigations to which Russia is a full-fledged member," Nebenzya said during the Security Council’s first session on Ukraine this year.

Commenting on The Netherlands and Austria’s demands to accept full responsibility for the disaster, Nebenzya replied that "no one is allowed to speak with Russia in the language of ultimatums.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Boeing 777 crash in Ukraine
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
2
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
3
Kremlin says Russia ready to respond to NATO infrastructure expansion
4
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
5
Russia rejects ‘baseless conclusions’ on flight MH17 crash in Ukraine — UN envoy
6
Russia’s Olympic champion figure skater Zagitova says she will not part with her coach
7
Russia to furnish advanced Korsar drones with electronic warfare systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT