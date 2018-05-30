Russia rejects ‘baseless conclusions’ on flight MH17 crash in Ukraine — UN envoy

UN, May 30. /TASS/. Russia cannot accept "baseless conclusions" of the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which blames Russia for the 2014 crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, said on Tuesday.

"We confirm our readiness to render all possible assistance to a truly transparent and independent investigation, but we cannot accept baseless conclusions of the JIT. Considering the unsavory methods that certain nations employ at present, we can trust the findings only of investigations to which Russia is a full-fledged member," Nebenzya said during the Security Council’s first session on Ukraine this year.

Commenting on The Netherlands and Austria’s demands to accept full responsibility for the disaster, Nebenzya replied that "no one is allowed to speak with Russia in the language of ultimatums.".