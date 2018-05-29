Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 13:30 UTC+3

The foreign minister pointed out that the Joint Investigation Team had rejected "all the documentary evidence that Russia presented more than once"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MINSK, May 29. /TASS/. The missile used to shoot down flight MH17 in Donbass, could not have been launched from the area mentioned by the Dutch-led investigation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in Minsk on Tuesday.

Read also

Foreign Ministry: investigation team on MH17 plane crash shows ideological bias

Relatives of MH17 plane crash victims launch court battle against Russia in ECHR — TV

Defense Ministry slams attempts to accuse Russian of downing MH17

‘Certainly not’ Russian missile that brought down MH17, Putin says

Russia must ‘accept state responsibility’ for MH17 crash in Donbass — UK foreign secretary

While commenting on preliminary conclusions recently announced by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) looking into the crash, Lavrov pointed out that the team had rejected "all the documentary evidence that Russia presented more than once." "The results of a field experiment carried out by the Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation that produces Buk missiles and the primary data received by radar stations prove that the missile could not have been launched from the area mentioned by the investigation," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov: Missile used to down MH17 was not launched from area mentioned by investigation
2
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
3
Press review: US to shut base for Syria bargain and Rusal’s bid to get sanctions relief
4
Kremlin says Russia ready to respond to NATO infrastructure expansion
5
Islamic State-related groups surface in US-controlled area of Syria, Lavrov says
6
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
7
Russia signs new delivery contract with Kazakhstan on Mi-35 combat helicopters
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT