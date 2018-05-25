Defense Ministry slams attempts to accuse Russian of downing MH17

MOSCOW, May 25./TASS/. Those who accuse Russia of an involvement in the crash of flight MH17 in Ukraine in 2014, are not trying to establish the truth or help the relatives of the crash victims, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The aims of the masterminds of this coordinated propaganda pressure are far outside the search for truth or help to the relatives of the passengers of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, killed in Ukraine," the ministry said.

"The style and categoricalness of the latest accusation are practically identical to the information attacks on Russia ahead of the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea," the ministry said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has called the investigation carried out by Bellingcat into the MH17 crash over Ukraine in July 2014 as speculations based on old fake news.

"It deserves attention that the so-called investigators’ guesswork discouraging with its stupidity are based on the old fake simulating a radio intercept of the conversation between unidentified persons released back on July 18, 2014 (the next say after the crash) by Ukraine’s Security Service," the defense ministry said.