Russia suggests adopting UN Security Council statement in support of Minsk deal on Ukraine

World
May 30, 1:16 UTC+3 UN

Russia's UN envoy said Moscow was interested in ending the bloodshed in the east of the country as soon as possible

A UN Security Council session

A UN Security Council session

©  AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

UN, May 30. /TASS/. Russia suggests adopting a UN Security Council statement in support of the Minsk agreements on Ukrainian reconciliation, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

He said that Russia was interested in ending the bloodshed in the east of the country as soon as possible.

"That’s why we suggest adopting a brief statement of the Council’s chairman," Nebenzya said.

He read out fragments of the Russia-drafted document, which calls for ensuring full and consistent observance of the Minsk accords, including a total ceasefire.

Ukraine crisis
