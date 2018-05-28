Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Mozambique willing to boost cooperation with Russia, China

World
May 28, 10:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Mozambique looks at Russia as a good friend and wants to be its strategic partner in different fields, the country’s Foreign Minister Jose Pacheco said

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Mozambique closely cooperates with China but is also interested in strategic interaction with Russia, the country’s Foreign Minister Jose Pacheco said in an interview with TASS ahead of his talks with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

According to him, China is one of Mozambique’s "main partners in the fields of infrastructure and agriculture." "Also it’s South Africa - our neighboring country. China is one of our five biggest partners," he said. "But there’s a room for Russia to become good partners with us. We look at Russia as a good friend and we want to be our strategic partner in different fields," Pacheco added.

Russian and Mozambican Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Jose Pacheco

Russia, Mozambique to step up military-technical cooperation

In his view, Mozambique may prove an interesting travel destination for Russian tourists.

"Mozambique is one the most beautiful countries around the world. It’s a country that offers very diversified facilities for tourists," he pointed out. "There are not yet many Russian tourists, but I do believe, with the promotion and exchange of information tourism will be one of the sectors to be developed in our bilateral cooperation… So Russian tourists are most welcome to Mozambique," he said.

Pacheco, who is currently on a visit to Russia, earlier participated in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

