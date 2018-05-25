Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Macron emphasizes all inked agreements ‘must be followed’ even Iran deal

World
May 25, 21:52 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

French President Emmanuel Macron says all signed accords, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, has to be adhered to

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhai Metzel/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. All signed accords, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, has to be adhered to, French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Friday.

Read also

Putin, Macron discuss US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

"I want us to respect each other, so that there won't be any kind of interference," Macron insisted. "If we sign an agreement, we need to stick to it, no matter who chooses to leave. What is signed, must be followed."

"We must fight for sovereignty to remain an inalienable right," the French leader stressed. He stated that "he is committed to the sovereignty of France and the choice it made when signing a nuclear agreement with Iran." "It was our choice," the French president said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to him, "today we need to develop a multilateral approach" to the solution of international issues. "It includes sovereignty. We cannot trust each other, if we do not respect ourselves, and I think that we need to fight for sovereignty to be respected in this sphere," Macron accentuated.

He also noted that "sovereignty serves as a necessary base for cyber space, data protection, and sovereign debates." "There needs to be strong sovereignty for all global rules to be implemented," he pointed out.

Iran deal

In 2015, Iran and six major powers (Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, China and Germany) agreed on the final Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which particularly stipulated the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran. In turn, Iran would limit its nuclear program and submit it for international supervision.

On May 8, Trump announced that Washington was pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal. He said that the previous sanctions against Iran would be restored and new ones would be introduced in case Tehran attempted to pursue its nuclear ambitions.

In the wake of Trump’s decision, the leaders of Great Britain, Germany and France called on other participants of the deal to continue their commitments to it. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would not abandon the JCPOA and would continue to comply with its obligations, as long as the agreement takes into account Iran’s interests. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed disappointment in Trump’s decision and called it a front for the US to settle its political scores with Iran.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Relatives of MH17 plane crash victims launch court battle against Russia in ECHR — TV
2
Macron emphasizes all inked agreements ‘must be followed’ even Iran deal
3
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
4
Russia floats out large amphibious assault ship
5
Key facts about Russia's Bulava ICBM
6
Defense Ministry slams attempts to accuse Russian of downing MH17
7
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT