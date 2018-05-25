Russian Politics & Diplomacy
North Korea ready for talks with US at any time — Yonhap

World
May 25, 7:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The US president earlier informed the North Korean leader about his decision to cancel their meeting, due in Singapore on June 12

© AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The North Korean government is still ready to hold talks with the United States at any time, despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel the June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Friday citing a senior Korean diplomat.

Trump cancels US-North Korean summit on June 12

"We would like to make known to the U.S. side once again that we have the intent to sit with the U.S. side to solve problem regardless of ways at any time," North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan was quoted as saying in a statement carried by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to the diplomat, Trump’s decision demonstrates the extent of animosity that still persists in relations between the two states, and underscores the need for a meeting between the two leaders.

"We remain unchanged in our goal and will to do everything we could for peace and stability of the Korean peninsula and humankind, and we, broad-minded and open all the time, have the willingness to offer the U.S. side time and opportunity," the North Korean diplomat was quoted as saying.

Trump earlier informed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un about his decision to withdraw from the summit that was planned to be held in Singapore on June 12. Trump added that North Korea "has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace." At the same time, he pointed out that he was ready to hold talks in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT