Trump cancels US-North Korean summit on June 12

World
May 24, 16:50 UTC+3

The US president explained his decision by "the tremendous anger and open hostility" displayed in Kim Jong Un's recent statement

© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

WASHINGTON, May 24./TASS/. US President Donald Trump has notified North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that was pulling out of their summit planned to take place on June 12 in Singapore, the press service of the White House quoted Trump's letter to the North Korean leader.

North Korea officially begins to dismantle its only nuclear test site

Lavrov: meeting between US, North Korea leader to give good grounds for denuclearization

Expert comments on North Korean plans to withdraw from summit with US

North Korea may pull out of summit with US over Washington’s pressure

"Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting," the letter said.

"Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place," Trump said in the letter.

At the same time, the US leader signaled his readiness for talks in the future. "Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you," the letter stressed.

"The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," the US president said.

Meanwhile, North Korea dismantled on Thursday its Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

