North Korea officially begins to dismantle its only nuclear test site

SEOUL, May 24. /TASS/. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea fully dismantled on Thursday its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has confirmed.

"Today, the Punggye-ri test site was fully dismantled," it reported. It also said that no radiation leaks were registered as the test site was being scrapped.

Several foreign media attended the ceremony.

Correspondents from five countries, including Britain, China, Russia, the United States and South Korea were invited to attend the event.

The agreement to close down the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in a special public ceremony was achieved at negotiations South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held in Panmunjom on April 27.