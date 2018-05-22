Russian Politics & Diplomacy
SCO becomes guarantor of security in region and world — Chinese minister

World
May 22, 8:31 UTC+3 BEIJING

The current changes in the world pose new challenges to maintaining security and stability in the region, China’s Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi said

BEIJING, May 22. /TASS/. Over the past 17 years the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has become the guarantor of ensuring stability and security in the region and the world, China’s Minister of Public Security and a member of the State Council Zhao Kezhi told a meeting of Secretaries of the Security Councils from the SCO member-states.

"The SCO has survived changes in international and regional environment and shown its viability and has become a trustworthy guarantor of security, stability and joint development of the member-states," the minister said.

The current changes in the world pose new challenges to maintaining security and stability in the region, he said.

"Today we gathered here to broaden a consensus on cooperation in the sphere of public order and security and prepare for a summit in Qingdao, outline measures of further cooperation and lay the foundation for maintaining peace, stability and security in the region," he said.

The participants of the meeting will draw up the documents in the sphere of security for considering and approving them at the upcoming SCO summit due to be held in China’s Qingdao, in eastern Shandong Province, on June 9-10. The sides will sign a final protocol and adopt a joint statement.

