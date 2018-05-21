British media regulator Ofcom launches three new investigations of RT channel

LONDON, May 21. /TASS/. British media regulator Ofcom has opened three more investigations of Russia’s television broadcaster RT, as follows from the regulator’s broadcast bulletin.

The investigation concerns two newscasts of April 26 and May 4 and a crosstalk of April 20, 2018. Ofcom says the investigations are held into "alleged breaches of its codes and rules, as well as conditions with which broadcasters licensed by Ofcom are required to comply."

In the middle of April, Ofcom started seven investigations of the television broadcaster on the suspicion of impartiality in covering the March 4 poisoning of former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury. Since the Salisbury incident the RT in Britain has faced ten investigations - as many as in the previous eleven years.

RT told TASS it had seen the bulletin but received no official notification yet.

On March 4, former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal, 66, convicted in Russia of spying for Britain, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were affected by a nerve agent in Salisbury, if the British version of the affair is to be believed. London later claimed that the substance had been developed in Russia and for that reason accused Moscow of complicity in the incident. Russia has strongly dismissed all speculations on that score.